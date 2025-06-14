FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL) Shares Sold by Hickory Asset Management Inc.

Hickory Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (BATS:DJUL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 132,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,352 shares during the quarter. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July comprises about 4.8% of Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Hickory Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advyzon Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 117,800.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 5,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. Grantvest Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July during the fourth quarter worth $281,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 7,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter.

DJUL stock opened at $42.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83. The stock has a market cap of $345.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.46. FT Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July has a 52-week low of $37.77 and a 52-week high of $43.47.

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – July (DJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY shares over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. DJUL was launched on Jul 17, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

