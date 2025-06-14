RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 4,963 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,963 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 10.9% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $81,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Wealth Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Group Ltd. now owns 194,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,689,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares in the last quarter. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,892,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $290,000. White & Co Financial Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $369,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $331,591,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $599.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $569.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $583.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $616.22. The firm has a market cap of $588.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.