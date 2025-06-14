RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPEM. Brooklyn FI LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 6,305.1% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 6,194,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,018,000 after purchasing an additional 6,098,077 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $76,342,000. BlueStem Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,051,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,956,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,457,000 after purchasing an additional 742,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,694,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,397,000 after purchasing an additional 740,980 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.5%

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $42.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.50. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.38 and a 12-month high of $42.88.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

