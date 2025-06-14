RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,692 shares during the quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 80,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,767 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 166,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Finally, Vestment Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vestment Financial LLC now owns 81,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 8,254 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of DFAT opened at $52.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.55 and a 200 day moving average of $53.76. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

