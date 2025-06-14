RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Invests $204,000 in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 62,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 110,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 81,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,974,000 after purchasing an additional 9,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.06 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $375.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,386,111.70. This trade represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.86.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

