RTD Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 311 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 45,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $11,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of IWO opened at $274.97 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $219.19 and a 12 month high of $317.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $259.89 and its 200-day moving average is $277.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 1.16.

About iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

