Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Shares Up 25% – Here’s Why

Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 25% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.15 and last traded at C$0.15. Approximately 411,648 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 461,633 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.12.
Hemostemix Stock Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.14.
Hemostemix Company Profile
Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.
