WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG) Short Interest Up 357.3% in May

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:IHDG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 43,900 shares, a growth of 357.3% from the May 15th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 465,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund during the fourth quarter worth $233,000.

WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund Price Performance

Shares of IHDG stock opened at $45.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74 and a beta of 0.78. WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a 12 month low of $38.14 and a 12 month high of $47.51.

About WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund

The WisdomTree International Hedged Quality Dividend Growth Fund (IHDG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of stocks in developed markets outside North America, screened for quality and growth factors. The fund is currency hedged for US investors.

