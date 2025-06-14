CVA Family Office LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK)

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:JTEK – Free Report) by 122.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,013 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,121 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.11% of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 1,810.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period.

JTEK stock opened at $78.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.61 and a beta of 1.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.13. JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $55.66 and a 1 year high of $85.28.

The JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF JPMorgan U.S. Tech Leaders ETF (JTEK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that identifies US equities that are perceived as leaders in technology and technology-enabled industries such as engineering & construction, entertainment, biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, REITs, and energy-alternate sources.

