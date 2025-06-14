Everhart Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Puff Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $593,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $774,000. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 116,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 95.1% in the first quarter. Kelly Financial Services LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,755,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,740,000 after purchasing an additional 104,095 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 4.9%

USMV opened at $92.95 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $82.44 and a 52 week high of $95.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.78. The firm has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.72.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

