Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 380 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC)

Marshall Financial Group LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 13.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $259,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,883,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 83.8% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1%

NYSEARCA MGC opened at $216.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $205.23 and its 200-day moving average is $210.17. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $173.32 and a 12-month high of $222.75.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

