Everhart Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,180 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,523 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,180 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HBAN. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 0.7% in the first quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 373,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 41.1% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 125,450 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 36,546 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.3% in the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 140,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after buying an additional 16,465 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 63,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.08.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

HBAN opened at $15.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.78. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.92 and a 1 year high of $18.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.33%.

Huntington Bancshares announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, April 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to reacquire up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 59,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $848,101.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,982,717.28. This represents a 17.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brantley J. Standridge sold 70,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total value of $964,008.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 326,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,469,182.64. This represents a 17.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 204,917 shares of company stock worth $2,897,659 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

