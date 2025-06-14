Everhart Financial Group Inc. Invests $635,000 in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 892.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,787,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,724,498,000 after purchasing an additional 108,619,564 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,031,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,891,453,000 after buying an additional 36,496,689 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 950.5% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,543,915 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,495,128,000 after buying an additional 31,255,726 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lam Research by 907.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,428,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,265,610,000 after buying an additional 28,307,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,661,672,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $89.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.97. Lam Research Co. has a one year low of $56.32 and a one year high of $113.00.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.79 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.63%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LRCX. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on Lam Research from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.87.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

