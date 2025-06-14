Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Acquired by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,387 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,683,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $17,729,000 after purchasing an additional 13,818 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 3,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Union Pacific by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,641 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus raised shares of Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $256.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $257.74.

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $223.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $204.66 and a 1 year high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $220.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.64.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

