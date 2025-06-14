Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Has $1.44 Million Position in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report) by 152.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,999 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,509 shares during the quarter. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF accounts for 1.2% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $311,000.

Get Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0%

DFCA opened at $49.15 on Friday. Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.87 and a 12 month high of $51.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.72.

About Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF

The Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (DFCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that targets investment grade municipal securities that are exempt from federal and California state income tax. These securities have intermediate-term maturities in nature.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional California Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.