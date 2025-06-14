GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Trims Stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 430.3% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Price Performance

Shares of OMFL opened at $56.06 on Friday. Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF has a 1 year low of $46.79 and a 1 year high of $57.49. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.79. The firm has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a $0.1166 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

