Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Trims Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 13.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IBB. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 8,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF stock opened at $128.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12 month low of $107.43 and a 12 month high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $130.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.1212 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

