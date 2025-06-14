Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $782,000 Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH decreased its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $241.23 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $252.30. The stock has a market cap of $70.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.77%.

Insider Transactions at Illinois Tool Works

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. purchased 872 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $241.16 per share, for a total transaction of $210,291.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 122,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This trade represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

