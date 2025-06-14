Sapient Capital LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Sapient Capital LLC boosted its stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,550,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,248,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,869 shares during the last quarter. Sims Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the fourth quarter worth $13,764,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,444,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,450,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,304,000 after acquiring an additional 344,125 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ QYLD opened at $16.59 on Friday. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 1-year low of $14.48 and a 1-year high of $18.89. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.38. The company has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.00 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

