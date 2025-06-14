Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $1.92 Million Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH cut its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,872 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,672 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,509,000. Bank of Stockton grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 1,161 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Sovran Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ISRG opened at $512.18 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.57 billion, a PE ratio of 79.90, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $526.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $538.46.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mark Brosius sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.11, for a total transaction of $121,631.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 907 shares in the company, valued at $510,740.77. The trade was a 19.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $684.00 to $635.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

