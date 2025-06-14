Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. Has $288,000 Stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 39.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTB shares. Cowen started coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $234.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.53.

M&T Bank Trading Down 3.3%

MTB opened at $177.85 on Friday. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $141.00 and a twelve month high of $225.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.03). M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Analysts predict that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 36.17%.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

