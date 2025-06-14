GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Purchases 2,607 Shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (NYSEARCA:DTEC – Free Report) by 180.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 0.21% of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTEC. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 139,400.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. 10Elms LLP bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Sincerus Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF during the fourth quarter worth $328,000.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Trading Down 1.7%

NYSEARCA:DTEC opened at $47.45 on Friday. ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $37.11 and a twelve month high of $48.72. The company has a market cap of $87.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.75.

ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF Profile

The ALPS Disruptive Technologies ETF (DTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Disruptive Technologies index. The fund tracks an index of 100 global companies that are involved in disruptive technologies across 10 themes. DTEC was launched on Dec 29, 2017 and is managed by ALPS.

