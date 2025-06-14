Everhart Financial Group Inc. Purchases 390 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,488 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 9,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $884,000. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total transaction of $851,342.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 125,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,026,790.39. This represents a 8.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 2,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $192,703.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 169,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,193,532.72. This represents a 1.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,671 shares of company stock valued at $7,078,546 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ZM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $105.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.0%

ZM opened at $76.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.47. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.06 and a twelve month high of $92.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.71.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.13. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 20.34% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zoom Video Communications

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

