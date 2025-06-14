Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Bought by Everhart Financial Group Inc.

Everhart Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Rialto Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sysco by 188.7% during the first quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Sherman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Price Performance

NYSE SYY opened at $74.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.81. Sysco Co. has a 1 year low of $67.12 and a 1 year high of $82.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.06). Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. The firm had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. Sysco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Sysco’s payout ratio is 55.96%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other Sysco news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,359.92. The trade was a 2.72% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Citigroup started coverage on Sysco in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Sysco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Sysco from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on SYY

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.