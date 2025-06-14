Salem Investment Counselors Inc. Lowers Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $1,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DELL. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 86.2% in the 1st quarter. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 324 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $109.48 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.51. The company has a market capitalization of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.01. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $161.52.

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $23.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 191.91% and a net margin of 4.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 70,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.82, for a total transaction of $7,635,355.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 79,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,697,764.96. This trade represents a 46.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 453,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $52,127,381.79. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 877,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,885,211.61. The trade was a 34.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 851,905 shares of company stock valued at $97,155,665. Company insiders own 42.00% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Dell Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.00.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

