Integrated Advisors Network LLC Boosts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,736,394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,849,884,000 after acquiring an additional 271,836 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,923,662 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,615,134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161,582 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in PayPal by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,924,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,529,823,000 after purchasing an additional 9,313,783 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $1,086,508,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,462,251 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $892,953,000 after buying an additional 1,669,908 shares during the period. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In other news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,550,894.92. This represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $863,028. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $70.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.14 and its 200 day moving average is $75.82.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. PayPal had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

