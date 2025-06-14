GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 390 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIPC. J.Safra Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 217.8% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the period. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.38% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

Shares of BIPC stock opened at $41.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.07. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a 52 week low of $32.08 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Brookfield Infrastructure Announces Dividend

About Brookfield Infrastructure

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is presently 119.44%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

