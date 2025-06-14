Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 368 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,355 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 368 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $4,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $695,129,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $615,566,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in ANSYS by 46,802.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 727,455 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $230,283,000 after buying an additional 725,904 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in ANSYS by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,086,177 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $703,730,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth $119,140,000. Institutional investors own 92.39% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Price Performance

NASDAQ ANSS opened at $338.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $275.06 and a 52 week high of $363.03. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $326.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $332.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.11). ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. The firm had revenue of $504.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANSS. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Insider Activity at ANSYS

In other ANSYS news, Director Glenda Dorchak sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,230 shares in the company, valued at $969,032.30. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services for engineers, designers, researchers, and students in the United States, Japan, Germany, China, Hong Kong, South Korea, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization; the Ansys Mechanical product, an element analysis software; LS-DYNA solver for multiphysics simulation; and power analysis and optimization software suite.

