Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $786.92.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MPWR shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $644.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target (down previously from $925.00) on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $785.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $1,100.00 to $880.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th.

In related news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.00, for a total value of $8,412,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,814,515. This represents a 74.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total transaction of $65,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,400. This represents a 11.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 12,200 shares of company stock worth $8,546,800 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,920,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,433,870,000 after buying an additional 96,395 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,034,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,180,104,000 after buying an additional 506,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,365,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $807,158,000 after buying an additional 31,295 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,249,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $724,589,000 after buying an additional 86,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 986,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $583,420,000 after buying an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. 93.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPWR opened at $673.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $629.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $619.85. Monolithic Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of $438.86 and a fifty-two week high of $959.64. The firm has a market cap of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.19.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.00 by $0.04. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company had revenue of $637.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $1.56 dividend. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.56%.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

