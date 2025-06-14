GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Acquires 436 Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DCOR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,878 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Michael A. Dubis Financial Planning LLC now owns 21,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 35,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,163,000 after buying an additional 2,602 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 78,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 19,156 shares during the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 294,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,046,000 after buying an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 4,938 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Trading Down 1.3%

NYSEARCA DCOR opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.11. Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF has a 12 month low of $52.85 and a 12 month high of $67.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $61.76 and a 200-day moving average of $63.54.

Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Core Equity 1 ETF (DCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to provide broad US equity exposure, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation by tilting the weightings in the underlying stocks. DCOR was launched on Sep 12, 2023 and is issued by Dimensional.

