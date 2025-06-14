Sapient Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sapient Capital LLC reduced its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,049 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 154 shares during the period. Sapient Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,739,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,503,120,000 after purchasing an additional 356,618 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,050,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,554,841,000 after buying an additional 145,134 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,151,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,156,179,000 after buying an additional 96,750 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,934,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,260,513,000 after acquiring an additional 726,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 4th quarter worth $1,236,186,000. 87.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,569 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $2,344,405.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,129,075. This represents a 31.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Paul Beswick sold 2,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $550,302.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,326,412. The trade was a 14.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MMC shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $223.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $246.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $237.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $259.00 to $261.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $241.93.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 1.0%

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $217.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.42 and a 200-day moving average of $225.40. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $207.21 and a 52-week high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.04. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 32.60%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

