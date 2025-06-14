REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Short Interest Update

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 331.0% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.
REA Group Stock Performance
Shares of RPGRY opened at $35.30 on Friday. REA Group has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74.
REA Group Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than REA Group
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for REA Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REA Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.