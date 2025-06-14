REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY) Short Interest Update

REA Group Limited (OTCMKTS:RPGRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,100 shares, an increase of 331.0% from the May 15th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

REA Group Stock Performance

Shares of RPGRY opened at $35.30 on Friday. REA Group has a 12-month low of $30.07 and a 12-month high of $47.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.74.

REA Group Company Profile

REA Group Limited engages in online property advertising business in Australia, India, and internationally. It provides property and property-related services on websites and mobile applications. The company operates residential, commercial, and share property sites, such as realestate.com.au, realcommercial.com.au, smartline.com.au, makaan.com, housing.com, PropTiger.com, realtor.com, Flatmates.com.au, property.com.au, simpology.com.au, campaignagent.com.au, proptrack.com.au, myfun.com, housing.com, propertygurugroup.com, realtor.com, spacely.com.au, rumah123.com, iproperty.com.sg, 99.co, and 1form.com.au.

