DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Receives $98.32 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have assigned a buy recommendation and three have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $98.32.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DXCM. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of DexCom in a report on Saturday, March 8th. Wall Street Zen raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on DexCom in a report on Friday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other DexCom news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 6,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $526,320.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,329,843.31. This represents a 5.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $842,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,057,336.56. The trade was a 9.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 16,536 shares of company stock valued at $1,393,876 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in DexCom by 257.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,582 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 11,946 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 147,911 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $11,768,000 after buying an additional 17,650 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp purchased a new position in shares of DexCom in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of DexCom by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 47,263 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 6,290 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

DexCom Stock Performance

Shares of DexCom stock opened at $81.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.46. DexCom has a 52 week low of $57.52 and a 52 week high of $117.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.31.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. DexCom had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 30.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that DexCom will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

