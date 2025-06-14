TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC) Short Interest Up 325.1% in May

TuanChe Limited (NASDAQ:TC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 266,100 shares, a growth of 325.1% from the May 15th total of 62,600 shares. Approximately 8.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 212,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

TuanChe Stock Performance

TC stock opened at $0.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.70 and a 200-day moving average of $0.84. TuanChe has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $4.30.

About TuanChe

TuanChe Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel automotive marketplace in China and internationally. It organizes auto shows and special promotion events; and provides integrated marketing solutions to industry customers, which include automakers, franchised dealerships, secondary dealers, and automotive service providers, as well as enable interactions between participants on both sides of a potential transaction.

