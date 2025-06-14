Short Interest in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) Drops By 84.7%

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,500 shares, a decline of 84.7% from the May 15th total of 231,400 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 233,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RPV. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 411.8% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 675.5% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $91.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.96. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $97.73.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (RPV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500\u002FCitigroup Pure Value index. The fund tracks an index of primarily large-cap, committee-selected US stocks. The index covers about 33% of the S&P 500’s market cap, using three factors to select value stocks.

