Short Interest in YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYY) Drops By 84.5%

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the May 15th total of 860,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA:AIYY opened at $4.15 on Friday. YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.

About YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF

The YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (AIYY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the C3 ai, Inc stock (AI) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys AIYY was launched on Nov 27, 2023 and is issued by YieldMax.

