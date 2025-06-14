Short Interest in YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYY) Drops By 84.5%

YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:AIYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 133,800 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the May 15th total of 860,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 594,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.
YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 2.1%
Shares of NYSEARCA:AIYY opened at $4.15 on Friday. YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $3.95 and a 12-month high of $12.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.42.
About YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF
- What is the FTSE 100 index?
- IBM Up 10 Days in a Row: What’s Driving the Winning Streak?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Upstart Stock’s Bull Case Just Got a Lot Stronger
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Higher Gulf Oil Output Puts These Energy Names in Play
Receive News & Ratings for YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YieldMax AI Option Income Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.