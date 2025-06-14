Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

AON Stock Down 0.9%

NYSE:AON opened at $352.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $361.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.80. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $285.35 and a 52 week high of $412.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.86.

AON Increases Dividend

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.04 by ($0.37). AON had a return on equity of 70.84% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Aon plc will post 17.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.745 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. AON’s dividend payout ratio is 25.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AON. Piper Sandler raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $384.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Redburn Partners set a $445.00 price target on shares of AON in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $408.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of AON to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AON from $396.00 to $416.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $397.27.

AON Profile

Aon Plc engages in the provision of risk, health, and wealth solutions. It focuses on risk capital including claim management, reinsurance, risk analysis, management, retention, and transfer; and human capital involving analytics, health and benefits, investments, pensions and retirement, talent and rewards, and workplace wellbeing.

