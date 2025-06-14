iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Bought by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 228,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,736 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF accounts for about 6.7% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $14,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DGRO. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 15,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $62.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.09 and a 52 week high of $65.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.85.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

