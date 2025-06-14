The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Purchased by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,082 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the 1st quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 348 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,180.08. The trade was a 4.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX Companies stock opened at $123.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.71 and a twelve month high of $135.85. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $127.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.20. The firm has a market cap of $138.25 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.90.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TJX. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

Check Out Our Latest Report on TJX

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.