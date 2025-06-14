Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Purchases 12,849 Shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:CGXU – Free Report) by 186.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,752 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,849 shares during the period. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,575,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,218,000 after acquiring an additional 390,774 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,753,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,928,000 after acquiring an additional 167,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $107,675,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 64.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,866,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,508,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,613,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,157,000 after acquiring an additional 57,685 shares during the last quarter.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA CGXU opened at $26.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.38. Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $27.52.

Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group International Focus Equity ETF (CGXU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively invests in stocks of non-US companies that the adviser believes have high growth potential. CGXU was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

