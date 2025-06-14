Signature Resources Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 191,738,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,475,352,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128,380 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 88,571,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,224,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,886 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,745,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,620,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362,038 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 55,081,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,394 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 38,824,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,728,590,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548,622 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $82.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71. The company has a market capitalization of $140.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $66.95 and a 1-year high of $84.22.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

