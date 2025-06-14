Tudor Financial Inc. Makes New $754,000 Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Tudor Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VHT. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,500,000 after purchasing an additional 531,672 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $122,201,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,176,000 after purchasing an additional 232,733 shares in the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,832.7% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 140,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,819,000 after purchasing an additional 137,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 255.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 117,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,859,000 after purchasing an additional 84,600 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of VHT opened at $250.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $246.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $257.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $289.14.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

