Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Holdings Lifted by Powers Advisory Group LLC

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,221 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,048 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 4.3% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $9,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Tallon Kerry Patrick purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $474,000. Capital & Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $8,564,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 37,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $72.70 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $71.10 and a 52 week high of $75.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.61.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2403 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

