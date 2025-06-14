Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Now Covered by Analysts at Argus

Argus started coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC set a $150.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $215.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $154.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $185.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.68.

Deckers Outdoor Stock Performance

Shares of DECK opened at $101.38 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.02. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $93.72 and a 52 week high of $223.98.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.43. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $2.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 11.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Maha Saleh Ibrahim sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.08, for a total transaction of $32,724.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,083.48. This represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 6,244 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.89, for a total transaction of $648,689.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,980 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,722.20. This trade represents a 23.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 29,806 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,001,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $203,300,000 after acquiring an additional 32,318 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,088,351 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $225,855,000 after acquiring an additional 108,054 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 499,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,457,000 after acquiring an additional 102,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 56,276 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $11,429,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear, apparel, and accessories for ultra-runners and athletes under the HOKA brand name; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Featured Articles

