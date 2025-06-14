iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Shares Bought by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC owned 0.49% of iShares Agency Bond ETF worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. PKS Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Novem Group purchased a new position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of AGZ stock opened at $108.85 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68. iShares Agency Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $110.89.

About iShares Agency Bond ETF

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

