Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,509 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 7,801 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $2,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 23,223 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 358.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 38,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 30,420 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,007,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,678,000 after acquiring an additional 286,912 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 67,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,827,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 73,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

NYSE:NVO opened at $79.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $358.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $57.00 and a 1-year high of $148.15.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. Guggenheim cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective (down previously from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

