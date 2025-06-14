Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) is Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 561,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,848 shares during the period. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $30,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,693,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,787,000 after purchasing an additional 926,609 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $867,906,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,058,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,052,000 after purchasing an additional 652,842 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,591,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,759,000 after purchasing an additional 508,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,374,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,543,000 after purchasing an additional 112,586 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

BATS COWZ opened at $54.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.62. The company has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $46.64 and a 1-year high of $61.92.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

