Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,949 shares during the quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,714,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,433,000 after purchasing an additional 325,361 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,994,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,712,000 after buying an additional 178,785 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,700,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,014,000 after buying an additional 118,402 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,315,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,454,000 after buying an additional 427,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $175,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Down 1.7%

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $54.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.61 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day moving average is $58.74.

Tyson Foods Announces Dividend

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The business had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 77.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSN. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.63.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.