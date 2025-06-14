Simon Quick Advisors LLC Makes New $462,000 Investment in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in G. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genpact by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Genpact by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Genpact by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Genpact by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Genpact Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of NYSE:G opened at $42.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.94. Genpact Limited has a 12-month low of $30.38 and a 12-month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Genpact Dividend Announcement

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 22.50%. Genpact’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Nicholas C. Gangestad acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $87,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $87,940. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on G shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.71.

Genpact Profile

(Free Report)

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The Financial Services segment offers retail customer onboarding, customer service, collections, card servicing operations, loan and payment operations, commercial loan, equipment and auto loan, mortgage origination, compliance services, reporting and monitoring, and wealth management operations support; financial crime and risk management services; and underwriting support, new business processing, policy administration, claims management, catastrophe modeling and actuarial services, as well as property and casualty claims.

