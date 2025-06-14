SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Sold by Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC

Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,871 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,496 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of SAP by 152.0% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 414,154 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,969,000 after acquiring an additional 249,824 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in SAP by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,572 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in SAP by 164.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,681 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in SAP by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 5,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in SAP during the fourth quarter worth $518,000.

Shares of NYSE:SAP opened at $292.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $359.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.07, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.32. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $186.50 and a 52 week high of $311.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $286.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.24.

SAP ( NYSE:SAP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.08 billion. Research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $2.5423 per share. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.39. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 35.25%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on SAP in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised SAP to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of SAP in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.83.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

